Local basketball player is Kobe superfan

SHERRARD, Illinois -- On Monday night at Sherrard High School, the gym was filled with purple and gold from the championship banners hanging high in the rafters, the girls basketball team shoes, and even coach's tie. In the sea of purple and gold, Jackson Jones wears the colors for a different reason.

"When I was about six or seven years old I was watching TV and it was highlights of Shaq and Kobe," Jones said. "Ever since then, I just started liking them."

Ever since then, Jackson made it his mission to know everything there is to know about Mamba. News 8 Sports' Celia Palermo put that to the test. Jackson passed with flying colors, knowing where Kobe played in high school, when he was drafted and where, career highlights and much more. His knowledge goes way beyond that, but it was the intangibles that inspired Jackson so much.

"Just the killer mentality and hustle and clutchness," said Jackson. "Everyone knows that if he takes that final shot, no matter what it's going in."

He puts those qualities in his own game, too.

"He always had an amazing hustle," said Jackson. "He was going to get there before you did. I try to do that, too."

Even just as a sixth grader who only witnessed a small portion of Kobe's twenty-year career, Jackson knows how he plans on describing Kobe for years to come.

"Probably one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball." said Jackson.