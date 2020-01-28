× Little change in skies and temperatures in the days ahead

Clouds will linger through the rest of the day into tonight resulting in little fluctuation in temperatures. This afternoon temperatures around 30 degrees will only drop around the mid 20s overnight.

The system plaguing areas around the lower Mississippi and Gulf states will enhance our cloudiness locally come Wednesday with the potential for a few snow flurries later in the day.

We’ll remain around the freezing mark of 32 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday before we trend a little bit warmer heading into the upcoming weekend.

After seeing a few flurries or light snow showers Friday, skies will slowly improve with the weekend’s brightest still on track for Sunday. By then, temperatures will be in the lower 40s with upper 40s by next Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: