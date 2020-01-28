Iowa school budget committee forgives more than $9 million in overspending by the Davenport School District

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- More than $9 million in overspending by the Davenport School District has been forgiven by the State of Iowa's School Budget Review Committee.

Under state law, school districts have budget limits.  When a school district spends more than its allotted amount, representatives from that district are required to appear before the committee to provide a corrective action plan.

The district made a request for the committee to approve a modified supplemental amount of $9,275,489 in spending authority.  The committee approved the amount Tuesday, January 28 in a three to two vote, according to the district's communications director, Staci Hupp.

More details on the ruling were expected to come from Superintendent Robert Kobylski on Wednesday, January 29.

