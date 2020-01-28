In the Kitchen with Fareway: Citrus Salmon Power Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make another unique power bowl Tuesday, January 28.

Citrus Salmon Power Bowl

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the salmon:

-4 (4 ounce) salmon filets

-2 Tbsp. olive oil

-1 Tbsp. paprika

-½ tsp. garlic powder

-½ tsp. dried thyme

-Salt and pepper, to taste

-Zest of 1 lime

For the dressing

-1 cup plain Greek yogurt

-½ cup fresh cilantro

-Juice of 2 limes

-1 tsp. honey

-Salt, to taste

For the power bowl

-1 cup cooked quinoa

-2 cups baby spinach

-3 oranges or grapefruits, segmented

-1 avocado, sliced

Directions

Season salmon with oil, paprika, garlic powder, thyme, salt, pepper and lime zest.

Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon, skin side up, and sear for 3–5 minutes on each side or until salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.

Combine dressing ingredients in a blender or food processor and set aside.

To assemble: divide quinoa, spinach, orange or grapefruit segments and avocado among four bowls. Top with salmon fillet and dressing.

Nutrition information per serving: 354 calories; 17.6 g fat; 2.5 g saturated fat; 18.4 mg cholesterol; 32.6 g carbohydrate; 8.4 g fiber; 4.6 g sugar; 16.5 g protein