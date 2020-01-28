In the Kitchen with Fareway: Citrus Salmon Power Bowl

MOLINE, Illinois-- Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make another unique power bowl Tuesday, January 28.
Citrus Salmon Power Bowl
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
For the salmon:
-4 (4 ounce) salmon filets
-2 Tbsp. olive oil
-1 Tbsp. paprika
-½ tsp. garlic powder
-½ tsp. dried thyme
-Salt and pepper, to taste
-Zest of 1 lime
For the dressing
-1 cup plain Greek yogurt
-½ cup fresh cilantro
-Juice of 2 limes
-1 tsp. honey
-Salt, to taste
For the power bowl
-1 cup cooked quinoa
-2 cups baby spinach
-3 oranges or grapefruits, segmented
-1 avocado, sliced
Directions
Season salmon with oil, paprika, garlic powder, thyme, salt, pepper and lime zest.
Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon, skin side up, and sear for 3–5 minutes on each side or until salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.
Combine dressing ingredients in a blender or food processor and set aside.
To assemble: divide quinoa, spinach, orange or grapefruit segments and avocado among four bowls. Top with salmon fillet and dressing.
Nutrition information per serving: 354 calories; 17.6 g fat; 2.5 g saturated fat; 18.4 mg cholesterol; 32.6 g carbohydrate; 8.4 g fiber; 4.6 g sugar; 16.5 g protein