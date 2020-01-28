× Here’s when every state’s presidential primary or caucus will be held

Narrowing the field down to one Democratic and one Republican presidential candidate will take place over the course of five months, with all 50 states and U.S. territories holding their primaries or caucuses between February and June of 2020.

The Iowa Caucus is the first in the nation – and has been since the 1970s – to cast its vote for the presidential nominees. The Iowa Caucus is set for Monday, February 3.

Read More: Iowa Caucus 101: What it is, how to do it, and what it all means

A little more than a week later will be New Hampshire will hold the nation’s first Democratic Primary for the season, on Tuesday, February 11. Overall three states and four territories caucus to pick their candidate – Iowa, Wyoming, Nevada and American Samoa, Northern Mariana, Guam, and the Virgin Islands. The rest of the country uses primaries.

March 3 is what’s known as “Super Tuesday” when more primaries are held across the country than any other day. In the 2020 election cycle, 14 states and Democrats abroad will hold their primaries on that day. American Samoa will hold its caucus that day.

Take a look at the full primary calendar below:

*indicates a Democratic caucus | **indicates a Republican caucus

February 3 – Iowa* | **

February 11 – New Hampshire

February 22 – Nevada*

February 29 – South Carolina

March 3 – Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, American Samoa*

March 10 – Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Washington

March 12 – Virgin Islands**

March 14 – Guam**, Northern Mariana*

March 17 – Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Northern Mariana**, Ohio

March 24 – American Samoa**, Georgia

March 27 – North Dakota (Republican convention)

March 29 – Puerto Rico (Democratic primary only)

April 4 – Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Wyoming*

April 7 – Wisconsin

April 28 – Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island

May 2 – Guam*, Kansas

May 5 – Indiana

May 12 – Nebraska, West Virginia

May 19 – Kentucky, Oregon

June 2 – Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota, Washington, D.C.

June 6 – Virgin Islands*

June 7 – Puerto Rico (Republican primary only)

Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Kansas, Nevada, South Carolina, and Virgina have opted to cancel their Republican primaries and their delegate votes are expected to go to President Donald Trump.

Click here for more coverage on the 2020 race to the White House

Nonpartisan political website 270 to Win contributed to this post