Goose Island brews specialty beer for White Sox baseball season

Posted 3:15 pm, January 28, 2020, by

CHICAGO - JANUARY 19: Freshly bottled beer rolls down a conveyor to be labeled and packaged at the Goose Island Brewery January 19, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Goose Island is one of hundreds of small breweries that have started up across the country in the past two decades. As traditional domestic beer sales have been in decline craft beers sales continue to climb, about 15 percent in the past year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

White Sox fans and beer fans unite! Goose Island Beer Co. has brewed a specialty beer for Sox fans that’s set for release on March 1.

Sox Golden Ale will be available at Guaranteed Rate Field, according to a report by Eater Chicago.  The cans will come with a peel-off baseball schedule.

This brew comes in conjunction with Guaranteed Rate Field’s new space, “The Good Island,” which offers field-level views, party areas, individual seating and a social space.

The Chicago Eater describes the beer as having a %5 ABV, and the packaging says it’s “crisp, clean, (and) refreshing.”

If you love craft beer, check out our show “Brewed” which airs pm Saturday nights at 10:35 p.m. on WQAD and on Sunday nights at 9:30 p.m. on MyTV 8-3.  Click here to see full episodes.

The Brewed crew is taking a visit to “Goose Island Brewing Co.,” so keep an eye on their social media for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.