Glenview Middle School teacher named as Golden Apple Award finalist for excellence in teaching

EAST MOLINE –- An East Moline teacher has been announced as a finalist for the Golden Apple Award of Excellence in Teaching.

Mrs. Margarita Mojica is an English Learner and English Language Arts Teacher at Glenview Middle School.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching honors outstanding teachers for their roles in having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities. Teacher finalists demonstrate — in their teaching and results – significant, positive impact on their students’ growth and learning.

Mrs. Mojica is one of the finalists.

The Golden Apple website says award recipients are selected by “master educators who understand and recognize instructional best practices and who utilize professional standards to evaluate exemplary teachers and school leaders.”

The East Moline School District says that out of 732 initial nominations, Margarita has been recognized as one of 30 educators in the entire state for her work with students and in the community.

“Mrs. Mojica personifies excellence and is a champion for her students and the community. Margarita works with amazing students, those that are English language learners and often newcomers to our country. However, she teaches much more than that — she teaches her students about life and the limitless possibilities that reside in each of them.”

Award finalists will be honored on Saturday, February 22 at the Golden Apple Celebration of Excellence in Teaching & Leadership at the Q Center in St. Charles.