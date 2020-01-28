East Moline’s newest coffee shop drumming up business with drive-thru contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- A new coffee shop in East Moline is holding a unique contest, encouraging more people to come through their drive-thru window.

Iron + Grain Coffee House has been opened for just a little more than a month in the Rust Belt. They've served up plenty of coffee to new guests but this week baristas are keeping an out eye for four-legged guests.

"It's pretty new, and it's been a very big whirlwind, but it's really fun," Megan Hogg, one of the baristas said.

Hogg came up with the idea to hold a cutest dog contest in the drive-thru.

"We're having people bring in their dogs," she explains. "They bring them through the drive-thru. Then we have the little whip cream cups for them. Then we take a picture, and everyone gets to vote."

The photos are being posted on Iron + Grains Facebook page. Comment to vote for your favorites and share to help them win.

"It's nice to see how happy people get bringing their dogs in and just being able to enjoy something with their dog," Hogg says, "Which sounds kind of odd, but you know, they get to both have their coffee."

The contest goes through Saturday at 3 p.m. Voting will be open for a few days after that before a winner is announced.

41.500867 -90.444298