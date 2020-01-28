Burke Cleaners offers free dry cleaning for Night to Shine prom attendees

MOLINE, Illinois– Night to Shine is a complete prom experience for people with special needs.

Those aged 14-years-old and up are invited to party the night away at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The event is on Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Burke Cleaners is offering free dry cleaning for those attending. Burke’s district manager Pat Dilla and business manager Kevinn Serrano joined us on News 8 at 11 a.m. to talk about their services before the big event.

Jennifer Hildebrand, Night to Shine event organizer, also gave us more details about the prom.

The event has already reached capacity and registration is currently closed but the prom is still looking for volunteers and respite area registration remains open.