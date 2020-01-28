Bettendorf student joins SAU women’s lacrosse team through Team IMPACT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Bettendorf sophomore Rebekah Pace has faced many challenges over the years. She was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, or EDS, and has been in and out of a wheelchair due to the condition.

But on Monday, Pace tackled those challenges head-on, signing a letter of intent for the St. Ambrose University women's lacrosse team through Team IMPACT, a non-profit that matches students who have various serious and chronic diseases with different college and university teams. The goal is to improve quality of life for their students through the power of team.

Pace is the first student from Iowa to be connected with a team.

Pace said she's worked very hard to improve her mobility, and looks forward to growing on and off the field with team and participating however she can. The SAU men's lacrosse team is also hoping to bring on a student from Team IMPACT as well.