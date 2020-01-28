3 people and a dog dead after plane crashes in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois-- Three people and a dog are dead after a small airplane crashed in Illinois.

The twin-engine plane was trying to land at a Springfield airport when it went down.

The airport's traffic control tower says the pilot indicated the aircraft was having instrument trouble and difficulty with the weather.

The plane departed from Huntsville, Alabama. Federal aviation administration officials rushed to the scene.

Two of the victims have been identified. They include Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and her husband, former Springfield Alderman Frank Edwards.