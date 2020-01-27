YOUR MONEY with Mark: Retail Sales Growth Strong in December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American spending was up for December of 2019.

Grywacheski discussed the topic Monday, January 27. Retail sales increased just 0/3% from November, but they increased 5.8% from December of 2018. It's the largest annual gain since August of 2018.

"This latest December retail sales report conveys this year, that strength in consumer spending during Black Friday, during the Cyber Monday shopping days, did carry over in December," Grywacheski said Monday.

He says the report's a good sign for the economy, and it's why there was recent boost in the stock market.