× Two Galesburg residents arrested on drug and weapon charges

GALESBURG, Illinois — Two people were arrested over the weekend in Galesburg due to their possession of drugs and firearms as convicted felons.

The Galesburg Police Department released a statement on Monday, January 27th detailing the two arrests they made over the course of the weekend of January 24th-26th, although they did not provide specifics times for either arrest,

27-year-old Ben Norville was arrested from a vehicle in the 900 block of West Carl Sandburg Drive. Norville, was found in possession of two handguns, over two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 900 grams of cannabis, and over $7,000.00 in cash.

Emily Cahill was found in the 100 block of Walnut Street. Cahill is currently on supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Located on Cahill and in her vehicle were a handgun, ammunition, suspected cannabis and methamphetamine, and scales

Both were arrested on weapons charges, with Norville receiving an additional drugs charge, and remain in the Knox County Jail. The police department did not say if the two incidents were related.

The Galesburg Police Department says that “It is a primary focus of GPD to arrest criminals who possess firearms and get the guns off the streets. This is part of the effort to keep Galesburg safe. “