Remembering Kobe Bryant: Black Mamba gave Davenport fan hope in the face of cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The news of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday sent waves of grief for family, friends and fans. It also brought back a rush of memories for the people he touched.

Over 20 seasons with the L.A. Lakers, Bryant brought home five NBA championships. But here's another record: more than 200 wishes granted with the Make-A-Wish foundation, meeting with and inspiring young fans with critical illnesses like Davenport North High School student Cody Thorington in March 2007.

"I think he talked about it for like three days straight when he got done meeting Kobe Bryant, and I was all ears listening to it," said Thorington's friend and fellow die hard Kobe fan Amber Harrington. "I wanted to know every detail," she said.

The news that her favorite player had died in a helicopter crash over the weekend hit her hard.

"It definitely made me think of Cody. On Facebook, the pictures of him with Kobe, and me being at his funeral me seeing the purple and gold flowers it just hit home," she said.

Sadly, Cody died of cancer a few months after meeting his hero, the "Black Mamba." Three years ago, Amber had the nickname tattooed on her wrists in part to remember her friend. She said Cody took the "Mamba Mentality" to heart.

"Him and Kobe actually had a lot in common when it comes to hard work ethic, never giving up, so I definitely think that they’re two peas in a pod wherever they are together," she said.

Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Kobe touched hundreds of fans just like Cody, helping them find hope in the face of critical illness.

"It was just like, 'I’m complete now. The rest is easy. I done met Kobe Bryant so the rest is just easy after that,'" Amber said.