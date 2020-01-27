Niabi Zoo adds 4 Fennec Foxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY, Illinois- The Niabi Zoo animal family expanded after the birth of four Fennec Foxes ( Vulpes zerda). The zoo says Fennec foxes are native to the Sahara and Sinai deserts of North Africa, and are active hunters of small mammals and reptiles.

Fennec foxes are the smallest of all fox species and are known for their unusually large ears that serve to both locate prey underground and to dissipate heat from their bodies in the harsh desert environment. These endearing small members of the fox family are favorites among zoo visitors.

The zoo says the four kits were born on January 8th to 3-year-old male Jelani and 9-year-old female Pika. Both mom and dad have proven to be excellent parents and keep a close watchful eye over their new family.