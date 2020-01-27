New tools could help Davenport Police solve crimes more quickly, work with communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- A new year means new tools for the Davenport Police Department. They're developing some tools that invite the community to get involved.

The first is an interactive crime map which shows where different crimes have been reported throughout the city. People can view details about the crime and submit an anonymous tip if they remember something they saw or heard.

It's similar to this map on cityreports.com.

"It reveals trends," Lt. Brett Morgan says. "It reveals exact crimes. It gets it out to the public and lets them look at it and see it."

The map would be available online and in the P3 Tips app Davenport already has.

The second tool involves a registry of surveillance cameras. Homeowners would register their home security system with police to let them know they have cameras.

Then police would have a list of neighbors they could get in touch with if a crime happens in the area, possibly leading to some video of it happening.

"It's extremely critical," Lt. Morgan says. "It helps us do our jobs better to have the public and citizens assist us. Come together and help us and solve crimes and be able to take it to the next level. Hopefully taking it to prosecution."

There's not an exact timeline right now for when these new tools could get rolled out. News 8 will keep you updated as more details are nailed down, such as how to sign up with the camera registry.