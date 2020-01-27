× Mild winter so far

If you’ve been thinking that this winter hasn’t been as bad as last years, you’re definitely right. When we compare the two seasons we have been warmer and have experienced less snow.

November of 2018 and January of 2019 both were very snowy months. Receiving nearly 20 inches in November and 30 inches in January. The past three months we haven’t even seen 30 inches all together.

Of course we all remember the brutal ending to January last year with the polar vortex and record breaking cold. The ending to January this year is much more mild. We still have the month of February and outlooks do favor that we will see some cooler air.

Forecast:

Once again we are dealing with some fog this morning and with temperatures below freezing, it is causing some slick surfaces. This should clear up by the later morning hours and allow for cloudy skies to persist.

Temperatures are going to be in the low 30s across the area and weather is looking quiet again. This will be the same over the next few days. We see a few chances to get overnight precipitation throughout the week, but all chances are looking insignificant.

The best chance to see accumulating snow will be Friday night into Saturday morning, but still will not be impressive. We will finally get the sunshine back this coming weekend and this will also bring a warm up with temperatures raising into the 40s!