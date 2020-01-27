Iowa school district gets rid of Valentine’s Day parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa-- An Iowa school district is breaking up with Valentine's Day.

The Waukee Community School District near Des Moines won't celebrate the holiday anymore. The district says fewer families in the area are embracing the holiday and teachers say celebrating it takes up too much time.

Instead of Valentine's Day, the district plans to hold what they're calling "give love" parties in the spring.

"Our motto in Waukee is 'give love' and we've had that motto for three years," Amy Varcoe, Waukee Schools Communications Director said. "A lot of what will happen in our buildings on that day are cards for retirement communities, our law enforcement; police, fire, military and teaching our students how to give back in a big way."

The district says the 'give love' parties will focus on acts of kindness.