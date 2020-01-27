Iowa Democratic Chairman says 2020 changes should speed up Caucus night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – When Iowa Democrats caucus on Monday night, February 3 their selections will be worth more than ever before.

"Folks should come prepared to have a vigorous discussion, have a conversation with their friends," said Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price.

But it's more than that.

Democrats are showing up to pick their favorite candidates but now their selections mean more than ever.

"What happens on Caucus night will be the result going forward," said Price.

Do you know where to Caucus?

In the past, Caucus night merely selected delegates to the County convention, then a smaller delegation would go to the District convention, who are further reduced in size at the state convention.

That means the assumed delegate count Caucus night could change by June.

"The close results in 2016 really highlighted some of the challenges within our process," said Price.

Democrats in 2016, like Republicans in 2012, were stung by an incredibly close Caucus.

Hillary Clinton won Iowa by just three tenths of a percentage point. Four years earlier, Mitt Romney was declared the winner, only to find out 16 days later that Rick Santorum won by three dozen votes.

"We could see our largest turnout, just given the size of the field," predicted Chairman Price. "We've been preparing for our largest turnout."

So this Caucus, Iowa Democrats say they'll have more party registration forms ready for newcomers.

Also, Presidential preference cards will be distributed to record the ballots.

"We'll be able to take all these cards and we'll be able to recreate each of the precincts," said Price.

And, Caucus goers will be able to see who is voting for who.

"So they'll be able to see who progresses through this process and whose able to bring our party together."

These are changes made by Democrats but also welcomed by Iowa Republicans who say what their political adversaries do to make Caucus night stronger helps their Party as well.

And Iowa Republicans say results of their Caucus may be a foregone conclusion, but Monday night's gathering is still important for them.

"(We need to) show the rest of this world that Iowa deserves this honor," said Iowa Republican chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

"That really is the thing that we can do this Caucus season."