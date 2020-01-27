× Gray skies continue until further notice

Cloudy skies will remain persistent in our skies today and will continue such in the days ahead as well.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 30s this afternoon before cooling down to the upper 20s overnight.

The only slight concern I see overnight is a few spots receiving some light freezing drizzle before sunrise. With the air fairly saturated from the recent but slow snow melt combined with temperatures below freezing near the surface sets the possibility of this isolated event.

This will likely be the only real chance of freezing precipitation we’ll see until a few flurries or light snow showers arrive later Friday and Saturday.

Warmer 30s will be expected heading into the weekend with 40s still on track by this time next week. Fingers crossed!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

