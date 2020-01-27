× Galesburg man arrested for DUI after causing head on collision driving the wrong way, police say

GALESBURG, Illinois– A Galesburg man has been arrested after police say he caused a multi-car accident by driving the wrong way while under the influence.

Police say on January 25 around 7:30 P.M., they responded to a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound in the westbound lane of US 34.

Police say a crash occurred before they arrived.

An investigation revealed Kenneth R. Dutton, 29 of Galesburg was traveling the wrong way on US 34 when he struck a westbound vehicle, then collided with another westbound vehicle. Two occupants of the first vehicle struck were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained. Their condition is not known. The names of the other parties involved are not being released at this time.

The accident took place on US 34, East of the Cameron exit, in the area of 150th Street. This is the four-lane portion of US 34 between Galesburg and Monmouth.

Dutton was charged with multiple offenses including aggravated Dui, driving revoked, driving with no insurance, resisting a peace officer, and illegal transportation of alcohol. His bond was set at $250,000. He is being held at the Warren County Jail.