Federal investigators to visit to Iowa care centers in February

(AP) — Federal officials investigating practices at two Iowa care centers say they plan to visit next month and have asked the state for extensive documents.

The state learned in November that the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating the Glenwood Resource Center for possible violations of patient civil rights. They were also investigating the Woodward Resource Center for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Federal officials said in a letter dated Dec. 19 that they wanted lists of former Glenwood employees, residents, grievances involving residents, and charts for everyone who has died in the past year.

The centers have a mission of helping people with intellectual disabilities.