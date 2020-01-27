× Ex-Illinois lawmaker charged bribery in connection with support of red-light cameras

(AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago has filed bribery and tax charges against a former Illinois state senator and longtime chairman of the powerful transportation committee.

A two-page filing in U.S. District Court Monday says the allegations relate to former State Sen. Martin Sandoval’s support for the installation of red-light cameras. It says the Chicago Democrat “corruptly solicited, demanded, agreed to accept and accepted” payments for “continued support for the operation of red-light cameras in the State of Illinois.”

Agents raided Sandoval’s office in Springfield, his office in Chicago and his home on Sept. 24 amid still-active federal investigations of public corruption that have ensnared multiple Democrats.