× Environmental organization promises to plant trees in exchange for Instagram followers

An environmental conservation organization that works to keep the Midwest free of debris is running a social media campaign to spread their message and plant more trees.

Between January 1 and January 31, Living Lands and Waters started a push on its Instagram profile, offering to plant a tree for every new follower they got throughout the month.

With fewer than five days left in the campaign, the organization was up to 9,265 followers, having started with around 3,500, said the organization’s marketing manager and program coordinator, Leah Cafarelli.

“We were blown away,” Cafarelli said of the followers boost, “it happened really quick. Overnight we gained our first 1,000 followers.”

Each year, Cafarelli said Living Lands and Waters distributes about 100,000 sapplings to be planted around the Midwest. With the extra boost of followers, she said they expect to be planting around 107,000. An extra donation from a family foundation based near St. Louis will help cover the cost for the additions from the campaign.

The trees will be harvested in mid-March and distributed in April. Some of the trees will be planted around the Quad Cities area. Cafarelli said they planned to do a tree planting with John Deere in the spring.

Living Lands and Waters set a goal of reaching 10,000 Instagram followers by the end of January. You can find Living Lands and Waters via their handle @livinglandsandwaters | Click here to follow the organization.