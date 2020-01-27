Poll: Should Davenport extend the hours of its three libraries?

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Come 2021, Davenport’s three library branches may be more accessible, as a proposal pushes to keep them all open longer during the week.

The proposal, which is being considered for Fiscal Year 2021’s budget, would keep the branches open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to a post from the City of Davenport Government’s Facebook page. These extended hours would provide additional access for students and the community as a whole to use meeting rooms and to expand library programming.

Longer hours would of course require additional staffing. The proposal suggests hiring three additional part-time positions and adding hours to an existing part-time position.

The branches are located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, 3000 N. Fairmount Street, and 321 N. Main Street. As it stands, the branches at Fairmount Street and Eastern Avenue are open until 8 p.m. twice a week. Click here for the libraries’ hours and locations.