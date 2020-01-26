× Village of Carbon Cliff issues boil order for several streets due to watermain break

CARBON CLIFF, Illinois — A precautionary boil order has been issued for properties located on Mansur Avenue, Mansur Street, Allen Street, Mansur Wood Subdivision and Rock River Townhomes.

The village is currently repairing a watermain break on Mansur Avenue. The village is asking that you please boil your water before drinking and cooking. This is simply a precautionary measure put in place by the state of Illinois, the Federal Environmental Protection Agency, and the Village of Carbon Cliff.

This Boil Order will continue to stay in place until all repairs are completed, and the approved EPA tests come back clear, at which time the Village shall issue a Release of Boil Order Notice. Residents may check with the Village Hall at (309) 792-8235 or visit www.Carbon-Cliff.com for more information. You may also subscribe for text and email alerts by visiting www.carbon-cliff.com/subscribe.html