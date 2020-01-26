The Score Sunday – Girls Wrestling, Central DeWitt GBB, FCA

Posted 10:06 pm, January 26, 2020, by

This week on The Score Sunday we talk with four Girl State Champion Wrestlers about winning and the growth of the sport.  Central DeWitt Girls Basketball is off to a 12-1 start to the season and state ranked.  We find out why they have been successfull this season.  The FCA story of the week features a Moline Swimmer, Remington Greko, who broke a 50 year record.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.