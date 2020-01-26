× Powerball jackpot jumps up to $394 million after last night’s drawing claims no winners

(CNN) — Powerball jackpot hopefuls were most likely disappointed by last night’s drawing as there was no winner of the $366 million prize. But they shouldn’t be too upset. That just means they’ll have another chance to win the increased jackpot of $394 million in the next drawing.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 2,9,17,36, 67 with a Powerball of 18. There were no jackpot winners, but three people matched five balls, winning $1 million each, according to the Powerball organization. The three winners are from Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas.

With no winner, the jackpot creeps closer to the $400 million threshold — where the expected value exceeds the cost of the ticket, according to Los Angeles Times.

That $394 million is tempting for anybody, but your chances of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million. Not to be a Debbie Downer, but with those odds, you’re far more likely to get killed by fireworks (1 in 340,733 chance) or have quintuplets naturally (1 in 55 million chance).

The drawing for the $394 million jackpot, with a cash value of $274.6 million, will be on Wednesday, January 29.