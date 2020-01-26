× Police seek gunman who opened fire after party at a Salisbury, North Carolina, restaurant

(CNN) — North Carolina authorities are investigating a shooting that unfolded shortly after midnight inside a Salisbury restaurant, leaving nine people injured, at least six of them from gunfire, police said.

Sunday’s incident happened after a party at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking, located on a commercial thoroughfare in the city of 34,000 located about 45 miles northeast of Charlotte.

One victim was shot in the chest, Salisbury police said in a statement, while five others were treated for gunshot wounds at Rowan Regional Medical Center. A seriously injured victim was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, the statement said.

The most seriously injured victim is in stable condition, police said.

Two people suffered trampling injuries, while one person was treated for anxiety, police said.

The scene remains under investigation. Police have not released information on the suspects or motive. They are asking anyone with cell phone footage or photos to reach out.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting.