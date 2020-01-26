Freight House Farmers Market moving temporarily to make room for renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Vendors of the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport will have a new temporary home while the original is under renovation.

The vendors will be taking up residence at Antonella's Pizzeria until March 7th, when the indoor market's are set to be completed. The market is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Market organizers say that the arrangement was made to keep small businesses going and bringing in revenue through the construction period. Antonella's employees have also pledged to give portions of their profits to various charities while the market is open.