× Burlington police find body while investigating a missing person report

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington police were on the search for a missing person Saturday night, but ended up finding them dead.

According to the police department, officers responded to the area of the Midtown Gardens apartment complex at about 7:38 p.m. on January 25th. The department had received a missing persons complaint and was launching a search,

Upon arriving at the complex, police were able to locate the subject, but they were deceased. The cause of death is not yet known and the identity of the victim has not been released.

The death is being investigated by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory Team.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available