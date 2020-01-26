Bettendorf school district hosts “STEM expo” to introduce kids to science fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Students in the Bettendorf school district had the opportunity to engage in STEM programming Saturday afternoon.

The district held its annual "STEM Expo" on Saturday, January 25th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettendorf Middle School. The entire building was open for students to engage in activities centered around the fields of science, technology, engineering, math, and other fields that fall under the STEM acronym.

The event also featured a guest speaker, the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation's 2020 Science Scholar, Kelsey Sundet. Sundet is a 2001 graduate of Bettendorf High school who went on to receive Masters degrees in Architecture and Community and Regional Planning.

The event was free and open to children of all ages, and the organizers say that being able to introduce young students to the concepts early in their careers is very valuable.