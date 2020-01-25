× Retired and veteran Illinois State Police officers shot off-duty, one killed

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Illinois State Police has released a statement detailed an incident Friday Night where one current and two retired officers were shot while off-duty, with one of them passing away.

The ISP report says that the shooting took place at the Humidor of Lisle, a cigar lounge in Lisle, Illinois, at approximately 10:13 p.m. on Friday, January 24th. A 48-year-old currently-employed officer who was off duty at the time, as well as 51 year-old and 55-year old retired officers were victims of the incident. The current officer and the 55-year-old former trooper suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized in stable condition. the 51-year-old retiree, however, succumbed to his injuries.

The Associated Press reports that the shooter was a 51-year-old woman who was found dead at the scene. The report also says that police report that surveillance video suggests that the shooting was “without apparent provocation.”

The Lisle Police Department is the primary investigative agency for this ongoing investigation, and the ISP fully supports their investigative efforts. “The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We are mourning the loss of a retired Trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment,” concluded Director Kelly.

No further information is being disseminated at this time.