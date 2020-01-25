× Quad City Storm invites the public to paint the ice ahead of Hockey Fights Cancer Night

MOLINE, Illinois — The Quad City Storm are inviting you to come paint the ice on Tuesday, January 28th to help them honor those who have fought cancer.

Ahead of the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night, the TaxSlayer Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28th for the Quad City Storm’s Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting event. Quad Citizens are encouraged to come to the arena to paint the names of loved ones who have fought cancer on the ice in the color that symbolizes the cancer they fought (as seen on the flyer below). Painting is free and the Storm will be providing paint, brushes and everything needed for painting names on the ice.

Next Saturday, February 1st is the Quad City Storm’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The game is sponsored by UnityPoint Health Trinity and all proceeds raised from the live and online jersey auction, jersey ribbon purchases, chuck-a-puck and more will be donated to the UnityPoint Health Trinity Cancer Center.

All names painted will remain on the ice for Hockey Fights Cancer Night February 1 st when the Storm take on the Peoria Rivermen. The Storm will be wearing special cancer awareness jerseys covered in ribbons inscribed with the names of cancer fighters, which will be auctioned live after the game. Additional non-game worn jerseys will be auctioned online starting at puck drop at QuadCityStorm.com.

Tickets to the game can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com.