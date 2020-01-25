× Davenport man convicted of sexual exploitation of a child

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A federal jury deliberated for less than thirty minutes before returning a guilty verdict late Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2020, against Timothy Brandon Fredrickson, 30, of Davenport Iowa, for sexual exploitation of a child.

Over two days of testimony, the government presented evidence that Fredrickson had been communicating with a sixteen year-old girl over the internet. Throughout the course of their conversations, Fredrickson directed the girl to produce and send to him sexually explicit content. Fredrickson then saved their communications and the content she created at his direction.

Fredrickson remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. At sentencing, Fredrickson faces statutory penalties of a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing for Fredrickson has been scheduled for June 2, 2020, at the U.S. Courthouse in Peoria.

The Moline Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Mathew and Donald Allegro represented the government at trial.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.