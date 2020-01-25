Couple charged with animal neglect after dog dies at King’s Harvest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Two people are being charged with animal neglect after bringing a malnourished, dying dog to King's Harvest Animal Rescue last month.

Bettendorf Police arrested 38-year-old Dennis Terrell Stewart this week for animal neglect. They've also served a warrant for his wife 39-year-old Vanessa Bruyntjens. Police say the two didn't provide proper medical care to their dog King, who developed a twisted stomach.

News 8 first told you about the dog, which King's Harvest named Emmanual last month. Stewart took his dog to King's Harvest when the pit-bull stopped eating, saying he had found the malnourished dog in Scott County Park.

The dog had cuts and bruises and was underweight. Vet's tried to save him but he died from internal bleeding.

The police report says the couple couldn't afford medical care to correct the dog's twisted stomach. They now face misdemeanor charges.

Stewart had his initial court appearance yesterday. Bruyntjens is due in court on February 20.

King's Harvest posted on Facebook about the arrests.

"We want to say thank you to our community for your unwavering support and steadfast advocacy for the animals. THIS is what happens when an entire community stands strong in their beliefs that all animals deserve kindness, basic necessities, and good health. THIS is what happens when you continue to advocate with your legislators for tougher and stricter animal cruelty laws. THIS is what happens when we work together and it wouldn’t be possible with YOUR support."

41.526264 -90.507257