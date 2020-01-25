× Burlington police investigating a nighttime shooting that injured one man

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington police officers responded to a shots fired report Friday night and found a man who had been shot in the leg.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of S 9th Street at about 9:22 p.m. on Friday, January 24th regarding a shots fired report. When they arrived, they first learned that one person involved in the shooting had left the scene in a car. Police were able to track the man, and discovered that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then transported to the hospital.

At the scene, officers were able to find several spent chell casings on the ground and bullet holes in a nearby residence. Detectives collected the evidence and spoke to several witnesses.

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has information related to this shooting, the Burlington Police Department recommends that you call them at 319-753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835