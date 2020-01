Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four local Girl Wrestlers claim state gold. Ella Schmit at 106, Tateum Par at 113, Chloe Clemons at 126 and Sydney Park at 132 are all state champs.

Illinois Baksetball wins their 6th straight 64-62 over Michigan. The Illini now lead the Big Ten at 7-2.

North Scott beats Geneseo, Grace Boffeli becomes the all-time leading scorer for the Lady Lancers.

Assumption cruise to win over Sherrard.