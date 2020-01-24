Snowstar Winter Park partially open; 3 lifts still waiting on state approval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDALUSIA, Illinois – Snowstar Winter Park is back open Friday after they closed earlier in the week due to lift inspection issues. But only a few lifts will be fully operating.

“It was definitely urgent,” says Jada Wright, Snowstar’s Office Manager. “We need every day we can get and every day counts.”

The winter park closed after the Illinois Department of Labor said it wasn’t up to date on it’s lift inspections. But the owner of Snowstar says someone from the state was supposed to visit the first week of January and never showed. The state says Snowstar needed to hire an electrical engineer who would inspect the lifts and then send their reports to the state. The electrical engineer came out to check the lifts on Thursday.

“We’ve got our lift one operating, we’ve got our rope tow, we are still waiting on three lifts,” says Wright. “Our tube hill is going, and we’ve got our bunny hill and magic carpet as well.”

The Illinois Department of Labor says the other three lifts will open as soon as they see the paperwork from the inspector. In the meantime, Snowstar says they must fix signage and a battery issue in the other three lifts.

For now, Snowstar is glad they are open to take in business this weekend with the winter weather.

“It’s a huge relief,” Wright says. “There was certainly a lot of pressure to get back open because now we have so much snow, beautiful conditions, and now we finally get to put that to use.”

Snowstar says they are unsure when the other three lifts will open.