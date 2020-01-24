NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Celebrating National Peanut Butter Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As I type this, I am eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich... and you probably are too!

Everyone LOVES peanut butter, so why not celebrate National Peanut Butter Day on January 24, 2020 during Nailed It Or Failed It?

I have a confession to make. As a child, I hated peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. I actually have on idea why. I guess I just didn't like that combination. Instead, I ate peanut butter and butter sandwiches - yeah, I know. It explains a lot, right? That had me thinking about other weird peanut butter combinations, so I searched on Pinterest and found some popular ones for us to try:

- Peanut Butter and Dill Pickles

- Peanut Butter and Pepperonis

- Peanut Butter and Mayonnaise

Click the video above to see what we thought of those first two combos, then click the video below to see the third!

We also made this unusual peanut butter "cookie" recipe. All you need is a bag of corn chips, light corn syrup, sugar, and -- you guessed it -- peanut butter! We made it on Good Morning Quad Cities and then tried it on News 8 at 11am, plus talked about these other strange ways you can use peanut butter (besides eating an entire jar of it in one sitting):

We're also celebrating National Peanut Butter Day with our Cocktail of the Week!

This is "The Peanut Butter Banana Dream"

4 cups of ice

2 cans of evaporated milk

2 ripe bananas

6 shots of banana liqueur

1/2 cup of peanut butter

2 tbsp. of sugar (optional)

Put all ingredients into a blender and blend well. Top with fresh-ground nutmeg. Enjoy!