Joe Rogan trends #1 on Twitter as "woke leftists" rage over his half endorsement of Bernie Sanders

Woke leftists on Twitter are fuming over a Bernie campaign ad featuring Joe Rogan. He is being slammed as far-right despite Joe declaring himself mostly liberal-minded and saying he is thinking of supporting Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist.

The tweet in question is below.

“I think I'll probably vote for Bernie… He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.” -Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/fuQP0KwGGI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 23, 2020

On a recent podcast, Joe Rogan offhandedly mentioned he was thinking about voting for Bernie Sanders.

The Sanders campaign then took the clip and ran it as a campaign ad promoting Bernie and this move sparked massive outrage among “woke leftists.”

Social media attempts to 'cancel' Joe Rogan after his Bernie Sanders endorsement https://t.co/EJl4e8kAJq — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 24, 2020

While many on the left were quick to praise Rogan’s comments, the woke Twitterati were furious that Bernie would promote Joe Rogan who they claim is far-right.

Joe Rogan is a transphobic bigot who shills for quackery and cuddles up to dangerous racists. Appearing on his show is bad but understandable. Publicising his endorsement is indefensible. https://t.co/A1ZcPWtFGM — bernie & warren are both good (@mikeyfranklin) January 24, 2020

Rogan never actually endorsed Sanders and simply stated he was thinking of voting for the Vermont senator.

Joe Rogan is one of the most popular talk show hosts in the world, a hero to politically disenchanted men across America in particular. Rogan’s show covers an eclectic range of topics, from sports to science to politics, and has millions of dedicated followers on YouTube alone. He’s described himself as “left on everything” politically, and said on Tuesday that he would vote for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.-Vox.com

Seconded. Rogan can vote for whomever he wants but I don't think the Bernie campaign should be touting a transphobic creep who gives a platform to Nazis.https://t.co/JxTq9AqD8k https://t.co/lDBgWumIsa — Eli Valley (@elivalley) January 24, 2020

Bernie Supporters and Democrats seem to want to lose to Trump if this is the case. Joe Rogan is wildly popular and his support would do great things for a campaign.

For about ten years, Rogan has been the host of the wildly popular Joe Rogan Experience, an internet talk show that’s become popular both in a podcast and video form on YouTube. It’s been the No. 2 show in the world on iTunes Podcasts for the past two years and the YouTube channel, PowerfulJRE, has over 7 million subscribers.

Joe Rogan also had friendly interviews with Milo Yiannopolous & Jordan Peterson, yelled "you're a fucking man" on-air about a trans woman, vocally argued against allowing trans kids puberty blockers THIS YEAR, says "f*g," and believes the world is stacked against men, so. Enjoy. https://t.co/X1oFy71elf — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) January 24, 2020

Democrats want to lose the election to Trump so badly they can’t even accept kind words from Joe Rogan, one of the nicest men on the planet. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) January 24, 2020

If you think a Joe Rogan endorsement is more morally compromised and dangerous than the New York Times, then you might just have baby brain — Will🧙‍♂️Menaker (@willmenaker) January 24, 2020

But with this move, it seems many on the left would rather lose to Trump than accept a coalition of people they disagree with. The ideological purity of the woke far left will ensure their sound defeat later this year.- Tim Pool