Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AP) -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Friday, January 24, capping monthly insulin costs at $100 for state-regulated commercial health insurance plans.

The Democrat OK'd the legislation overwhelmingly approved by the General Assembly in November after people with diabetes complained about a spike in out-of-pocket insulin costs.

Insulin is necessary for people with diabetes to regulate blood-sugar levels.

About 1.3 million people in Illinois have the unpreventable disease.