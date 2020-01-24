× Galesburg police officers catch wanted man during wellness check

GALESBURG, Illinois — A wellness check was turned into the apprehension of a wanted fugitive after Galesburg police obtained information of the man’s location.

According to Galesburg police, they had received information saying that 39-year-old Christopher Nickas was residing in a residence on Chambers Street with a woman. The Galesburg Police Department visited the house to perform a wellness check on the woman.

When officers arrived at the home, they saw Nickas arguing with the woman. When Nickas saw that the police had arrived, he fled upstairs. The woman then refused to allow the officers into the home without a warrant.

After a time, a search warrant for Nickas’s arrest was obtained and the officers entered the home. They then searched the building for Nickas with the help of a canine officer and warned him several time to surrender himself.

Police found a hole in the wall behind a dresser and sent the canine officer into it. Nickas was found hiding inside the wall under insulation and was subsequently arrested. He suffered minor injuries as a result of the canine officer biting him, and was briefly sent to the hospital for treatment before being transported to the Knox County Jail.

Christopher Nickas was wanted for warrants regarding felony aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to state supported property, driving while suspended, four counts of violation of felony probation, and FTA unlawful disposal of a title. He was also charged with resisting a peace officer.

The Galesburg Police Department also says that Nickas has a history of being associated with stolen firearms.