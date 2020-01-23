WQAD Sports January 23rd- Western Big 6 hoops, Griffin suspended

Posted 11:02 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 11:07PM, January 23, 2020
  • Geneseo girls stay perfect in conference play
  • Rocky girls race past Galesburg
  • Sterling ladies cruisepast Moline
  • Central DeWitt boys best Bettendorf
  • Illinois' Alan Griffin suspended for 2 games
