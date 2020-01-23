What are the chances February is colder than January?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hope you're not tired of Winter yet! While January ends on a mild note, it looks like more Arctic air is on the way for February. The first batch of cold air is expected in the Midwest by Wednesday February 5th. This may be a hallmark of what the month will bring. The map for February from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has much of the Great Lakes and Midwestern states in the "good chance for cold temperatures" while the Southwestern United States sees warmer-than-normal temperatures.

This is likely due to a pattern shift in the jet stream which will favor more of a northwest-to-southeast flow from Western Canada into the Deep South. This could also instigate more severe weather and an early start to the tornado season for places like Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Snowiest place on the map? Montana. Some bigger snow systems are also possible as the jet stream makes its left-hand turn up the Eastern Seaboard.

Back here in the Quad Cities, our snow potential remains pretty good, thanks to colder temperatures. However, this isn't a set up that typically brings us the big, monster, back-to-back winter storms. But we shall see!

If this news has you feeling down, know this: our cold snaps are happening with less vigor. In the Quad Cities, we are seeing four fewer days of cold weather these days, compared to 1970. And that's in line with the rest of the country.



Warmer winters may seem like a good thing, but they come with consequences that aren’t always obvious.

Cold temperatures are important in limiting pest populations—which is why many parts of the country have experienced expansions in mosquito seasons. Periods of consistent cold are important for plant development. Fruit trees (such as apple, peach, and cherry trees) rely on this time of dormancy in order to produce fruit the following spring and summer. Some local communities also depend on cold weather for the success of winter-based economies. Ski resorts, as well as places that welcome cross-country skiiers, snowmobilers and ice-fishing will have negative impacts in a warming world.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen