Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers

The Trump administration is removing federal protections for some of the nation's millions of miles of streams, arroyos and wetlands in one of its most momentous environmental rollbacks.

President Donald Trump launched the effort when he took office, aiming to sharply scale back the government’s interpretation of which waterways qualify for protection against pollution and development under the half-century-old Clean Water Act.

Environmental groups warned after a draft version of the rule was released that it would end federal oversight for up to half of the nation’s wetlands and one-fifth of the country’s streams.

The administration says it is providing “regulatory certainty and predictability for American farmers, landowners and businesses.” But environmental advocates and public health officials say the changes will make it harder to maintain a clean water supply for the American public.