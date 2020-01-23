Iowa's Luka Garza is enjoying an All-American season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. But as Celia Palermo explains, his greatest impact isn't found in the box score.
The Luka Effect
-
WQAD Sports January 20th
-
Iowa to honor Hayden Fry while facing USC in Holiday Bowl
-
WQAD Sports – Hawkeyes deal with injuries, State Tennis preview and more
-
Dazzo and the Degenerates Episode 7 – the degenerates break up with new 4 pack format and Tom Kakert handicaps the Hawkeyes
-
Hawkeyes fall on the road in Ann Arbor
-
-
The Score Sunday – IHMVCU Shootout breakdown, Genesis shootout recap, FCA
-
Iowa legend Hayden Fry dies at 90
-
Brother of former Hawkeye, San Francisco 49ers quarterback among two people stabbed to death
-
Sportscast: College football and high school volleyball
-
Dazzo and the Degenerates Episode 5- Big night game at Kinnick and an NFL bounceback
-
-
WQAD Sports October 15th- Rocks earn WB6 soccer crown, PV claims MAC volleyball title
-
Randazzo’s Rants – 1 on 1 with Nicholas Baer
-
Greenwood continues road to recovery with teammates by his side