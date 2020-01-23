Student pilot among those injured in helicopter crash at eastern Iowa airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A student pilot and another person were hospitalized after a helicopter crashed at an eastern Iowa airport.

The helicopter crashed Tuesday at the Independence Municipal Airport damaging two of its hangars. First responders were dispatched there around 4:15 p.m.

The pilot was a part of the University of Dubuque's Pilot Training Program, but WOI reports the helicopter was privately owned.

The pilot was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover.

WOI reported a second person was hospitalized, but there is no word on the severity of their injuries. AP reports the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft, according to authorities.

The crash cause is being investigated.