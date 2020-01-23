Snow emergencies in the QC, and where to park

Posted 10:26 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 10:55PM, January 23, 2020

Snow emergency sign from cityofdavenportiowa.com

Snow emergencies come with parking and travel changes. Check below for your city.

(This list is updated frequently and is current as of January 24.)

Rapids City Village, Illinois– Is under a snow emergency from Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at 9pm through noon Saturday, January 25th, 2020.

Street Parking Ordinance Reminder – If there is 2” of snow predicted to fall you will need to find an alternative to street parking. By not parking on Village streets you help our Public Works Department clear streets in a more timely fashion.

