ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Quad City volunteers set up a mobile food pantry bringing food to people who need it most.

On January 23 The Riverbend Food Bank delivered goods to the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island. Volunteers unpacked and sorted the food for people to pick up for free.

The mobile food pantry is a continuation of celebrating Martin Luther King day. The volunteers came from the arc of the Quad Cities, a group that serves people with disabilities and their families.